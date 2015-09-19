Laura Prepon's Emmys Look: Get Ready for "Grandma Chic"

Laura Prepon plays one of our favorite bad-ass characters on Orange is the New Black, and at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmys party at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood last night, she seemed practically dressed in character—well, the glam, darker version of course.

Clad in a lacy black Erin Fetherston jumpsuit ("Anything black lace I'm obsessed with," she said) and Forevermark drop earrings and rings, Prepon dished on her Emmys preparations, which turned out (refreshingly) to be pretty chill. Probably the most anti-red carpet thing she did for the day was "eat the food that I did at the last party—probably not the thing that's going to help me fit into my dress on Sunday," she said.

Not that she has anything to worry about. The bombshell is wearing Christian Siriano tomorrow night for the big affair and the dress has "got this amazing Grecian vibe," Prepon said. The actress also promised some fashion drama: "I always love a train. Any chance I can wear a train, I wear train." As for color, Prepon didn't go into the details, but she did share her predilection for the darker side of the color spectrum. "I'm trying to stay away from the dark outfits, but I'm sorry, I love black," she said. "What can I say? A fan put me next to Morticia one time and then put me next to Angelica Houston and I'm like, 'Not offended! Not offended!'"

Her Emmys after-party dress is less decided. It's currently a toss-up between two options, she said. "One dress I wanted to wear but my best friend was like, 'You're not wearing that dress.' She said it was too grandma chic."

But "the second one is also a little grandma chic," Prepon confessed. "It's a lot cooler. But there's a lot of grandma chic going on. I don't know what's happening; I'm just drawn to it."

