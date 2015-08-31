Laura Marano Brings Her Flip Phone to the 2015 VMAs

Teen queen Laura Marano went with a classic LBD for her first time at the VMAs, hitting the red carpet in a black Victoria Beckham design—and she had her trusty flip phone by her side, which she showed us when she recently visited our NYC offices. So naturally, it made another appearance tonight. “I don’t leave my house without it,” Marano told InStyle while we chatted in the area of the red carpet designed by Jeremy Scott and Instagram.

I asked @lauramarano if she brought her flip phone to the #vmas and she proceeded to show me! Love her! 📱🚫 @instylemagazine #whatsnow A photo posted by Sharon Clott Kanter (@sharonclott) on Aug 30, 2015 at 4:35pm PDT

Something else Marano revealed? That her wow-worthy look came at a price. “I can’t breathe in my dress,” she said. But the star wasn’t going to let her tight outfit get in the way of her night. She told us that she’s going to enjoy her first MTV VMA experience no matter what. Her plans for later on include going to two after-parties: her label’s, and VMA host Miley Cyrus’s. And when it comes to her second stop, Marano told us that she has only one goal: she just hopes she doesn’t freak out.

PHOTOS: See All the Looks from the 2015 Video Music Awards Red Carpet