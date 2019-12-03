Laura Dern Saw Baby Yoda at a Basketball Game

Anyone who’s been on the internet in the past couple weeks has at least a vague idea of The Mandalorian breakout star and Twitter phenomenon known as Baby Yoda. And since there’s no such thing as too much Baby Yoda, here’s a refresher:

Anyway, in a highly of-the-moment instance of journalistic pursuit, Variety asked living legend and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi star Laura Dern if she’d “seen Baby Yoda.” Dern, who hobnobs with Meryl Streep and David Lynch on the reg, has of course seen Baby Yoda, and no, not online ... “I think he was at a basketball game,” she told the outlet at the Gotham Awards on Monday evening. Adding to the mystery of her sentiment, Dern told the reporter, “That’s all I’m going to say.” But before she truly put an end to the Baby Yoda dialogue, she clarified, “It was NBA.” As if an icon of Baby Yoda’s stature would waste his time on college basketball …

Laura Dern says that she saw #BabyYoda at a basketball game: "That's all I'm going to say" pic.twitter.com/i87ves5tn4 — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

Twitter had some theories.

Laura Dern thinks Baby Yoda is a rapper. https://t.co/JCfYbPe6ry — Blair Amadeus Imani (@BlairImani) December 3, 2019

I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS:



1. Who's Baby Yoda's favorite basketball team?

2. How did he get tickets?

3. Were they courtside? Because he's so small he probably can't see from anywhere else?

4. Is Baby Yoda best friends with Laura Dern?

5. What's Laura Dern's midichlorian count??? https://t.co/ttz8YNFMVd — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxel222) December 3, 2019

Saw me she did. Dunk I can. https://t.co/ptB24if4lw — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 3, 2019

I refuse to believe Dern simply slept on Baby Yoda and mistook him for a rapper. If she says she saw him, she did — and perhaps even sipped his soup?