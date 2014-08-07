The Laundress Launches Fresh New Scent to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Laundress has been a favorite clothing-care line of fashion insiders and celebrities (Sofia Coppola and Mary Louise Parker are fans). Owners Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd started the company 10 years ago after dealing with the frustration of favorite garments being ruined by expensive and chemical-laden dry-cleaning processes. In honor of its 10 year anniversary, the Laundress has debuted a brand new collection of products called No. 10. With soft, powdery notes and spicy musk undertones, the nontoxic formula is gentle enough to use on the most delicate fabric.

The Laundress team celebrated the launch at their N.Y.C.-based office with a gorgeous table spread created by designer Eddie Ross. The highlight of the evening? A towering Oreo cookie cake paired with glasses of milk.

Courtesy

The No. 10 scent is available as a triple concentrate laundry detergent, a plant-derived fabric conditioner, and an antibacterial fabric freshener.

