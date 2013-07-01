Launches You'll Love: What's New in Stores for July

InStyle Staff
Jul 01, 2013 @ 10:30 am

Amp up your summer style with the hottest launches to hit stores this month! We’ve rounded up our favorite new releases, including Issa London's line for Banana Republic, Borderline's summer destination jewelry collection, and Lauren Bush Lauren's Feed USA collaboration for Target. Click the photo to check out the must-have bags, dresses, and jewels rolling out to stores this month!

