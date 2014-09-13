Launch You'll Love: Wit & Delight for Target

Planning a casual fall fête? Look no further than Target’s new collab with Wit & Delight blogger, Kate Arends, for all your entertaining needs. The collection, available in stores and on Target.com starting this Sunday (Sept. 14), includes everything you need for a low-key get-together, like geometric paper bowls, a beer flight set and chalk labels for a personal touch. The mix of décor and party items combine simple basics with graphic, modern prints, resulting in a collection that can elevate any casual gathering.

“Entertaining your friends and family is about ease and elegance, simple snacks and having fun,” Arends told InStyle.com. “My inspiration came from the idea of throwing spontaneous get-togethers with friends—old and new—centered on artisan food and craft beer.”

Bonus! Arends, also a graphic designer and Pinterest Queen, dished on five tips for planning your next dinner party. Read on for her easy dos!

Five Entertaining Tips from Kate Arends:

1. When hosting friends, mix high and low, such as champagne with Chinese take-out or a boisterous game of Hearts after a beautiful five-course meal. An elegant dinner party doesn’t always have to be serious – remember to have fun hosting!

2. Use items that make throwing a party easy and effortless, yet elegant. Combine coordinated disposable items with reusable ones to ensure a quick and easy clean up so you can enjoy your time with your guests.

3. Decorate with chalkboard-inspired surfaces, such as a table runner, to allow friends and family to write unique notes to each other. Fun touch: instead of place cards, have guests write their name on the runner to claim their spots!

4. Try a unique twist on conventional items. For example, the paper bowls in the Target collection can double as hanging air plant vases! Guests will be surprised to see playful and versatile décor.

5. Dress up simple snacks with sophisticated serving bowls in modern fractal patterns or vintage-inspired ceramic plates for a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

