Launch You'll Love: Toms Is Partnering with Target

Although we've barely said goodbye to summer, it's almost time to start thinking about the holidays (yes, believe it). If you're making a list of what to get your loved ones (or adding things to a wish list of your own), check it twice because there's a new item for you to consider: Target announced today that it's partnering with Toms on a limited-edition holiday collection.

“Target’s holiday partnership with Toms is the perfect marriage of both brands’ core values—great design that’s accessible to everyone and a commitment to giving back,” said Executive Vice President Kathee Tesija on Target's A Bullseye View blog.

Courtesy

The limited-edition line includes the shoe brand's signature canvas kicks as well as apparel for men and women, home goods, stationery, iPhone cases, kid's clothing, jewelry—basically anything you could ever want, and all for under $50. But the best part? For every item purchased, Target is donating a blanket, meals, or shoes in partnership with Toms, American Red Cross Disaster Relief, Canadian Red Cross Disaster Relief, and Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

The Toms for Target collection will be available on Nov. 16 in Target stores and on target.com. Watch the behind the scenes video below, plus check out more ways fashion gives back here.