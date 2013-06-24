Launch You'll Love: Makeup Bags to Match Your Manicure (Thanks Shopbop and NCLA!)

We've coordinated our nails to our phone cases and our pedicures to our sandals, but thanks to NCLA and Shopbop's new collaboration, there's a new matchy-matchy trend to try this summer: Makeup bags that match your manis. The nail brand, famous for their fashion-forward nail wraps, teamed up with the online retailer to create patterned makeup bag sets that mirror their trendy decals. Each set includes 88 nail wraps, two nail files, a clear top coat, and a choice between two patterned makeup bags. But their uses don't end with beauty products -- each of the bags could easily double as clutches. Click the photo to take a closer look at each set, then shop your favorite for $48 at shopbop.com.