Launch You'll Love: Kelly Wearstler's Luxe Invitations for Paperless Post

Looking for the perfect holiday party invitations? Look no further than this chic line of stationary created for Paperless Post by famed interior designer Kelly Wearstler. The collection of 50 invitations and cards draws on the fundamental beauty of the finest textures and materials—marble, bronze, agate, and wood—with an added playful touch. Wearstler's distinctive modern style comes through in the designs, making them perfect for any chic holiday soiree. Our favorites designs are Konfetti, Marbleized, and Schizzata, but you can view the entire collection and send a card (either online or on paper!) on paperlesspost.com. Plus, see more from Kelly Wearstler on page 396 of our November issue, on newsstands and available for digital download beginning Friday, October 18.

