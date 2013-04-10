Launch You'll Love: Keds Now Makes Clothes! Find Them at Macy's
Credit: Courtesy Photo
Starting today, you can wear Keds head-to-toe! Just in time for the carefree days of spring and summer, the comfy sneaker brand launched its first clothing collection, complete with jackets, dresses, shorts, tees, and tops. The designs incorporate the easy, wearable spirit of its lace-ups, and some even take direct inspiration from the shoes (as seen on this navy and white polka dot blouse), which means you can match your look from top to bottom. Shop the collection, ranging from $20 to $90 at macys.com.
