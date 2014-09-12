Launch You'll Love: The Goop x DVF Collection Is Now Available!

This may just be one of our favorite collaborations to date. Gwyneth Paltrow, arbiter of all things goop, and Diane von Furstenberg, designer extraordinaire, have teamed up on a seven-piece collection, and it's available now! The exclusive Goop by Diane von Furstenberg line includes a wrap dress, a jumpsuit, a scarf, two clutches, and a pair of sunglasses.

The sexy tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit (below, left, $598) should look familiar—it's the same one Paltrow wore to the opening of DVF's "Journey of a Dress" exhibit in Los Angeles (top). The Goop-ified version includes a removable front panel for extra coverage. The website describes the ladylike wrap dress (below, right, $498), which comes in white and black, as their "take on DVF's classic wrap dress: Inspired by strong, iconic women like Katherine Hepburn."

Head over to goop.com to snap up the collection now—this is definitely one that will be gone before you know it! Plus, check out how celebs wear DVF's designs in our gallery.