Launch You'll Love: The Designers of Kate Bosworth's Wedding Rings Debut a Jewelry Collection

Not a bride-to-be, but still want a major diamond? You're in luck! Bringing their experience designing engagement rings to a new niche, Maiden Lane is creating a line of earrings and pendants that feature brilliant cushion-cut diamonds and can be worn every day. Designed by the artisans behind Kate Bosworth’s wedding rings, the Aspiri accessories collection by Maiden Lane takes inspiration from the label's stunning engagement styles.

"Given the success of our engagement rings, we wanted to offer the same wow factor with diamonds and pendants," Michael Wirth, CEO and founder of Maiden Lane, tells InStyle.com. "Aspiri cut diamonds make a big impression, and you can really see the difference." What makes these diamonds so unique? The line features a unique cutting technique that results in a center stone that appears larger than it actually is. In other words, the diamond looks twice the size without being more expensive.

"When designing the line, we were inspired by our customers, who wanted beauty and drama, but at an accessible price," Wirth says. "The Aspiri collection appeals to women who want something elegant, but fresh."

Pieces from the Maiden Lane Aspiri jewelry collection retail from $900 to $2,300. Visit aspiricut.com for store locations.

Want more? See 40 fabulous engagement rings in our gallery!