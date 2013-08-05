Launch You'll Love: Club Monaco's First-Ever Shoe Collection

Club Monaco is known for churning out closet classics every season, and now the designers behind the brand are taking that same approach to footwear with its first collection of shoes launching today. "Just like our apparel line, our shoes are timeless classics,” said Caroline Belhumeur, Club Monaco's senior vice president of women’s design. “They can work this season, and still be worn seasons from now.” The Italian-made pumps, booties, sandals and flats are classic in design but clever in materials, with use of printed calf hair, embossed leather in snake patterns and contrasting cap toe details to make them stand out. Shop the collection, ranging from $150 to $350, now at clubmonaco.com.

