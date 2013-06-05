Launch You'll Love - Caffeine Addicts Edition: Charlotte Ronson's Starbucks Mug

Now here's a stylish way to tote around your daily caffeine fix! Coffee giant Starbucks teamed up with Charlotte Ronson to release a limited-edition ceramic coffee mug covered in a Ronson-like artful design of a young woman relaxing on a bed of pink and white daisies. On her inspiration for the feminine artwork, Ronson said: “When designing I keep myself and my friends in mind. I’m inspired by surroundings especially art, movies and music.” The mug is available online now; head to visit starbucksstore.com to pick it up for $15 today, and head to your nearest Starbucks to shop the mug starting June 25 or.

