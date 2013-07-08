Launch You'll Love: Birchbox Man Creates a Suits-Inspired Sample Set!

To celebrate the third season of Suits, Birchbox teamed up with the USA network to create a sample box filled with products inspired by the dapper men in the legal drama. "When it comes to the world of style on TV, the men and women of Suits are among the most fashionable," Birchbox co-founder and co-CEO Katia Beauchamp said. "We're thrilled to be working with the show, where we connect our two highly-engaged audiences in a meaningful way." Like all Birchbox boxes, the Suits samples will be customized to fit your man's own grooming preferences, with offerings from The Art of Shaving, Ursa Major, and GO24-7 among the impressive spread. Plus, if you sign up for the box on the show's Facebook page, you'll be given 100 points to spend in the Birchbox shop. USA will also promote the sweepstakes during new episodes, so fans can enter to win a year's supply of essentials inspired by the show. Subscribe to Birchbox Man for $20 at birchbox.com before July 20 to receive your Suits box, and be sure to catch the season three premiere on July 16 at 10 PM EST on USA.

