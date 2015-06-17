Yes, You Can Erase the Laugh Lines Around Your Mouth—Here's How

They're called laugh lines, but the creases they make in your foundation and the aging appearance they give your complexion are no joke. While nasolabial folds (aka the worst word ever) are usually formed by smiling and laughing as the "laugh line" moniker would suggest, other factors like weight loss, smoking, and genetics are also to blame when they become more prominent. Many injectables like Juvéderm can be used to counteract their appearance, and some claim facial exercises can help, but luckily, less-aggressive and invasive alternatives on the market allow you to tackle the issue from the privacy of your own vanity.

RELATED: This Is When You Need to Start Using Anti-Aging Products

A targeted treatment like Kiehl's Double Strength Visible Wrinkle Filler ($39; kiehls.com) can help to fill in the lines, and can be used both before applying makeup and at night, putting the potent hyaluronic acid blend to work while you sleep. Then, incorporate a line-erasing serum into your overall skin care routine. We're obsessed with Prescriptives Super Line Preventor XTreme ($89; prescriptives.com), and Erno Laszlo Transphuse Day Serum ($190; nordstrom.com), which plumps up skin on contact. Just in case your makeup happens to shift over the day—a common theme in the hot summer months—try using a blurring product over the area like Boots No. 7 Instant Illusion Wrinkle Filler ($17; ulta.com), which, just like your favorite Instagram filter, softens any imperfections with just a few taps.

PHOTOS: The Best Skin Care Products of 2015