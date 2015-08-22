Become One with Nature with this Latest Spa Trend: Forest Bathing

Nature is at your disposal when you check into resorts nestled in remote settings, so why not make the most of your surroundings and convene with all that beauty? Forward-thinking spas are seizing the opportunity and creating "forest bathing" experiences for spa guests. Don't worry—you don't really get wet. The therapy is somewhere between hiking and meditating, and helps connect mind, body, and Mother Nature.

At Mohonk Mountain House, an historic Victorian castle resort in New York's Hudson River Valley (about 90 miles north of New York City), join staff naturalist Michael Ridolfo for a week, a day, or an hour of immersion into the science, art, and culture of deep nature connection and self-awareness. Ridolfo is hosting an unplugged excursion called The Ancient Art of Nature Awareness (Aug. 31-Sept. 4) that will include trail tracking principles, nature observation and real-life survival skills. Activities might include night hikes, "mindfulness walks" to discern patterns in the wild, and even tomohawk throwing (watch out!).

L’Auberge de Sedona in the stunning red rocks of Sedona, Arizona, has just introduced a Forest Bathing program, designed to help you connect with the desert on a deeper level. Sign up for healing talks and practicing gratitude on its creekside acreage, but don't miss the main event: a gentle walk along Oak Creek led by certified forest bathing experts that is supposed to support well-being through sensory immersion. There's no risk—it's free.

Tucked into 58 acres of gardens and woodlands, the 30-room Mayflower Grace, in the rolling farmland of Washington, Connecticut, is beloved for its 20,000-square-foot spa. It also just introduced Forest Bathing (or Shinrin-yoku) through hikes that engage all the senses. Studies have shown Forest Bathing can lower blood pressure, heart rate, and stress levels, as well as boost immunity. Even if it doesn't do all that, how bad can a deep-dive into nature be?

