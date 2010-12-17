Latest on Kate Middleton's Dress, Rumer Willis for Badgley Mischka, and More!

1. Kate Middleton wedding dress rumors are flying, and the latest one predicts she will choose a young, slightly obscure British designer. [Huffington Post]

2. Rumer Willis landed a fashion campaign as the new face of Badgley Mischka.[People]

3. Cute dogs star in Harvey Nichols commercial as a hot fashion accessory. Who can resist puppies! [YouTube]

4. Excited for TRON: Legacy? The makeup is sure to be out of this world. [ELLE]

5. Lily Allen and sister Sarah Owen expanded their London vintage shop to include a private boudoir for getting retro hair and makeup done called With Diamonds. [Fashionista]

6. Happy Anniversary Jimmy Choo! It's been a wonderful 15 years together. [WWD]