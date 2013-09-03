The Latest Celebrity To Launch on a Fashion Project Boutique Is...

Image zoom Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Glenn Close! Just like we have, the actress has curated her very own Fashion Project boutique featuring her once-loved pieces in order to raise money for the charity she founded, Bring Change 2 Mind. The designer resale site is currently offering up Close's Naeem Kahn dress, Manolo Blahnik heels, leather Prada jacket, and more. “I’m excited about establishing a boutique for BC2M at Fashion Project in the hope that it will become the place where people who want to support our efforts to end the stigma and discrimination around mental illness will donate their clothes," Close explains on the site. So head over, check out what's up for sale, shop without guilt, and consider contributing to the cause yourself. Plus, click below to shop the closets of InStyle editors on Fashion Project!

