They're having a ball! Naomi Watts (in Marchesa) brought the glam to Elton John's White Tie & Tiara Ball in London, where she posed with the singer and his husband, David Furnish. Florence Welch and Matthew Morrison also stopped by the fundraiser, which benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation. See more photos from the star-studded event, along with other hot parties from last night, in the gallery.