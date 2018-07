Demi Moore, Heidi Klum and Rachel Zoe were among the dazzling guests at last night's launch party for RM by Roland Mouret's Rainbow Project collection on Net-a-porter.com. Klum lit up L.A.'s Chateau Marmont in Mouret's violet minidress while Moore and Zoe opted for sexy LBDs from the collection. Other Mouret fans in attendance included model Amber Valletta, Olivia Wilde and Devon Aoki.

—Enid Portuguez