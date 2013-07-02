Last-Minute (And Insanely Gorgeous) Fourth of July Recipes and Decor Ideas

Heading to a Fourth of July bash this week? No need to go empty-handed with these fun and festive foods and hostess gifts. From a pastry chef-caliber nine-layer rainbow cake to quick-and-easy watermelon stars, we've got a recipe for every party—or equally fun home accents (patriotic champagne, anyone?) to thank your host. Bonus: Should you be hosting a get-together and fall into the "ultimate procrastinator" category, we've got plenty of party-decor ideas, too. Click to get a dose of inspiration.

MORE:• The Best Summer Cocktails• 7 Ways to Be Party-Ready• Party-Perfect Summer Dishes