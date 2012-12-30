Last Day: Enter for a Chance to Win Up to Two Handbags!

We’re giving away 5 chic designer handbags in December—and today is your last chance to enter to win! We’re giving away this gorgeous Juicy Couture shoulder bag worth $448 and this chic Kooba satchel worth $548. Want to win? Read on to find out how.

HERE’S HOW TO ENTER THE HANDBAG SCAVENGER HUNT:

1. Read the daily clue on this blog or on InStyle’s Facebook or Twitter.

2. Use the clue to find the gallery the red bag is hiding in.

3. When you find the bag icon, click on it to go to the sweepstakes entry page. Good luck!