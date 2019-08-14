There’s a Dark Theory Floating Around About Emilia Clarke’s New Movie

Upon first glance, Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding's new Christmas rom-com seems fairly typical: girl meets boy in a chance encounter, girl keeps running into boy on the street, girl and boy finally get together (at some point). But Twitter users think they've uncovered a twist in Last Christmas.

After the trailer for the movie was released on Wednesday, viewers were convinced that Golding's character in the movie is a literal Christmas ghost — so much so that when you search his name on the site, this is what comes up:

Image zoom Twitter

Essentially, people have theories that the dashing Golding actually plays the ghost of a dead man, based on the fact that (at least in the trailer) Clarke's character is the only person who interacts with him, he seems to be wearing the same outfit for most of the shots, and he seems to pop up out of nowhere and keeps disappearing, leaving her unable to find him or contact him in any other way aside from his surprise (meet-cute ripe) appearances.

And since the trailer hints at Clarke's character having health struggles and nearly dying, some people are also positing the theory that he's the ghost of her dead heart/organ donor.

*me trying to find even one moment in the #LastChristmas trailer where henry golding interacts with someone OTHER than emilia clarke, thereby proving he is corporeal rather than a sexy festive ghost* pic.twitter.com/S9QXYLHzbh — emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 14, 2019

Okay so I'm going to make a guess that Henry golding is a ghost/angel that has come back to earth to visit Emilia's character because she is the recipient of his heart. He's here to be a reminder to Emilia that she deserved to live and that she should live life to the fullest pic.twitter.com/DpifLJ1t6p — Brittney Cottrell (@starsandgoggles) August 14, 2019

I don't know the plot of Last Christmas but the trailer gave me such warm & fuzzy feelings even though it makes it seem like Henry Golding is a ghost & Emilia Clarke got his heart when he died. Merry Christmas!! — Jetgirl Says Stuff (@jetgirl78) August 14, 2019

So... Henry Golding was a ghost all along, yes? Or perhaps it is a dream Kate has while still in the hospital? #LastChristmasMovie https://t.co/fSoJ357oZ7 — Rebecca Lewis 🦋 (@bexlewis361) August 14, 2019

Me meeting Henry Golding's ghost pic.twitter.com/E7wAw4aAwk — Andrew (@henryevil) August 14, 2019

if henry golding's character in last christmas is some kind of christmas ghost/spirit i'm calling it now — Lulu 🌹🌈 (@libraryleopard) August 14, 2019

Same attire throughout the trailer.... your character's a ghost right @henrygolding https://t.co/k6Jp8MGpk3 — farah🎈 (@leavefarahalone) August 14, 2019

henry golding doesn't speak to anyone but emilia clarke in that trailer. he also wears the same outfit multiple times. therefore, he is a ghost, or her conscience, or her guardian angel. — alex (@alex_abads) August 14, 2019

Henry Golding is about to be a fucking ghost in LAST CHRISTMAS and fine, I accept that I'll be attracted to a sexy ghost whatever I guess Merry Christmas — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 14, 2019

Guess we'll have to wait until November to find out.