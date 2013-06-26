Last Call to Enter to Win Our Massive Giveaway for The Bling Ring!

Time is running out! You have until Thursday, June 27th at 11:59 p.m. to submit your entries to win a grand prize inspired by Sofia Coppola's new flick, The Bling Ring (now in theaters nationwide). We teamed up with A24 to give away a diamond-encrusted gold, rose gold, and white gold ring by Parade Design, ($4,375), a Bling Ring T-shirt ($25), The Bling Ring book ($15), the film soundtrack ($16), and a Smashbox makeup kit inspired by the movie ($62) to one lucky winner—no heists necessary. To enter to win, take a photo of yourself in your favorite everyday bling and tweet it to @InStyle with the hashtag #InStyleBling. Time is ticking, so grab your jewels and start Tweeting!

No Purchase Necessary. Contest begins 10:00 A.M. EDT on June 20, 2013 and ends 11:59 P.M. EDT on June 27, 2013.  Must be 18 years of age and an @InStyle follower on Twitter to enter. For full rules, please click here.

