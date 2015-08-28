Accio, Lipstick! A Harry Potter-Inspired Lip Color Line Actually Exists

No need to catch a ride to Diagon Alley in order to be on top of the hottest makeup trends in the wizarding world. LASplash Cosmetics is making it even easier to channel your inner Hermione Granger with their new line of Harry Potter-inspired lip colors. The new range of Smitten Lip Tint Mousses incorporate a rainbow of bewitching shades, ranging from pale pastels, to unconventional green and navy tones, appropriately named after the character that inspired each. Even the formula itself proves to be pure magic—the lip colors glide on as easily as a gloss, but have the high-impact finish of a matte lipstick, without the drying factor. Though it's a little hard for us to say about the canon character (unless you have a thing for bad girls), we're especially obsessed with the Bellatrix shade, a deep plum that's perfect for the upcoming fall season. Check out a few additional shades below, and no need to stand outside of Barnes & Noble at midnight to score one—pick up a tube for $14 at lasplashcosmetics.com now.

