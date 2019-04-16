Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen Sets the Record Straight About Her Alleged Flirting with Kris Humphries 

After the whole Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, it seems like just about anything is possible in the KarJenner universe. So, when one of Kim Kardashian's good friends, Larsa Pippen, was spotted chatting with the KKW Beauty founder's ex-husband Kris Humphries at Coachella, the tabloids had a field day.

On Monday, Us Weekly reported that Larsa and Kris were “hanging out by the VIP drink area at Coachella with a group of people" and that “the two of them were talking and standing next to each other.” Not so scandalous, but there's more.

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

An onlooker noted that Humphries was “touching her head and playing with her braids” and “leaning down to talk to her since he’s so much taller.”

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Perez Hilton jumped on the story and asked his followers on Instagram if we had "another Jordyn Woods situation on our hands."

Larsa directly responded to Perez's claims, explaining that the pair's casual interaction was completely innocent. "The convo lasted all of 3 min," she commented on Hilton's post that asked if Larsa broke girl code by hanging around the NBA player. "He told me he's known Scottie since he was 14 and he loves him and I said so do I," she added, likely referring to her estranged husband, former NBA star Scottie Pippen.

Sounds like standard small talk to us. Sorry, Perez.