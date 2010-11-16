Lanvin Hearts H&M Charity Collection

News just broke that the Lanvin Hearts H&M Collection will also feature 25 one-of-a-kind couture pieces that will be auctioned off to benefit H&M and UNICEF's All for Children campaign. Included in the auction will be five original and signed sketches by Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz. Even those who aren't able to afford these exclusive items can take home a piece of the charity line: Elbaz designed this organic cotton bag to benefit All for Children. It goes on sale, along with the rest of the regular collection, in H&M stores on November 23. Hey Lanvin, we heart you!