Lands' End Canvas Simplifies Style

Courtesy of Lands' End
InStyle Staff
Nov 13, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Lands' End, our favorite staple for cozy button-downs, chinos and must-have monogrammed totes, just launched a new line for women and men, Lands' End Canvas—it has a younger, updated attitude, but the same affordable Lands' End price! A complete lifestyle collection, the line has everything you'll need for work, weekend and even the beach. Our favorites include this Audrey Hepburn-like striped turtleneck and this chic shirtdress—talk about effortless dressing!

Joyann King

