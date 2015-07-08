Lancôme Celebrates 80th Anniversary With Julia Roberts, Lupita Nyong'o, and More

Last night, Lancôme celebrated 80 years of beauty with with a star-studded party at Casino de Paris—and what a festive event it was.
The brand's full lineup of beautiful ambassadresses including Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong’o, Lily Collins, Alma Jodorowsky, and Daria Werbowy were all on stage together for the first time ever, where the group gathered to wish Lancôme a happy anniversary. Isabella Rossellini, who graced the brand with her charm and beauty for so many years, acted as master of ceremony.
More than 1200 guests from the beauty, fashion, film, and art world attended the soiree, which was set amongst a scene of thousands of red roses. To top off the fête, singer Kylie Minogue gave an energetic performance of her hits before French DJ Kiddy Smile spun tunes late into the night.
Check out more photos from the event below.
