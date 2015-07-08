Lancôme Celebrates 80th Anniversary With Julia Roberts, Lupita Nyong'o, and More

Last night, Lancôme celebrated 80 years of beauty with with a star-studded party at Casino de Paris—and what a festive event it was.

The brand's full lineup of beautiful ambassadresses including Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong’o, Lily Collins, Alma Jodorowsky, and Daria Werbowy were all on stage together for the first time ever, where the group gathered to wish Lancôme a happy anniversary. Isabella Rossellini, who graced the brand with her charm and beauty for so many years, acted as master of ceremony.

More than 1200 guests from the beauty, fashion, film, and art world attended the soiree, which was set amongst a scene of thousands of red roses. To top off the fête, singer Kylie Minogue gave an energetic performance of her hits before French DJ Kiddy Smile spun tunes late into the night.

Check out more photos from the event below.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lancome

Congrats @davidso75 for throwing the most amazing party celebrating the 80th anniversary of Lancôme @lancomeofficial #lancome80 #JuliaRoberts A photo posted by @sergenormant on Jul 8, 2015 at 5:28am PDT

A #Froses coiffure to celebrate Lancôme's 80th anniversary. Happy birthday @lancomeofficial @lancomeusa @lancomeuk! #lancome80 #aboutlastnight @vernonfrancois A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 7, 2015 at 11:31pm PDT

Priceless glam squad sandwich with @gerparis and @kenorourke1. Thanks for the confidence, love, and giggles #Lancome80... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jul 7, 2015 at 4:04pm PDT

Thousands of roses to say : La Vie est Belle en Lancôme #Lancome80 A photo posted by Lancôme Official (@lancomeofficial) on Jul 7, 2015 at 2:25pm PDT

A truly remarkable evening spent with women I admire and respect beyond words. Honored. Merci Lancome #Lancome80... A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jul 7, 2015 at 4:08pm PDT

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lancome

Lia Eldridge has made the perfect makeup for the perfect Hollywood star... Kate Winslet is ready to shine at the Lancôme 80th Anniversary Party #Lancome80 #KateWinslet #LisaEldridge @lisaeldridgemakeup A photo posted by Lancôme Official (@lancomeofficial) on Jul 7, 2015 at 1:19pm PDT

