Lance Bass Says He Was "Used" After Unsuccessful Attempt to Buy the Brady Bunch House

Update: Douglas Elliman, the agency which listed the home, provided the following statement to InStyle: “While we appreciate Mr. Bass and his enthusiasm for the Dilling Street property, tremendous interest in the house required a sealed, best and final bid. Our fiduciary obligation is to the seller, who decided to go with the highest, most qualified buyer. We wish Mr. Bass the best of luck in future real estate endeavors.”

This story has everything: A former N*SYNC member, a beloved 1960s sitcom and some shady Hollywood real estate drama.

Lance Bass, the blond who isn't Justin Timberlake in the best boy band of the '90s (sorry not sorry, Backstreet Boys stans) took to Instagram on Saturday to gripe about a suspect deal involving the iconic North Hollywood Brady Bunch house. (The abode was only for exterior shots, as the interior scenes were filmed on a sound stage).

Bass claimed that he had placed a winning bid for the house — "WAY over the asking price," which was originally $1.885 million according to Zillow — and had been told by the agent that he had won the bid for the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house.

"This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike," he wrote.

But — record scratch — things took a turn. "The next day, due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal??" wrote Bass.

And about that conspiracy ... the singer added he believed he was used as a pawn in a game of price negotiations. "I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome."

Anyone who's ever seen an episode of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing knows that Los Angeles real estate market is no joke, but this is some next level drama.

Either way, we hope you find a new home soon, Lance.