Lancôme's Latest Launch Will Change the Way You Apply Mascara

Mascara has the ability to add instant drama and will even create a wide-eyed look, despite a lack of beauty sleep. Unfortunately, fussing around with the wrong applicator can leave you with a clumpy mess and grasping every last lash is never an easy feat. The solution? Lancôme’s new revolutionary formula, Grandiôse.

Putting an end to your mascara-applying woes for good, the brand is introducing the first-ever swan-neck wand to ensure an even application in one quick stroke. The curved shape allows you to achieve a full, fanned out effect in seconds and the best part is you won’t have to twist and turn to define even the most hard-to-reach areas. Excited as we are? The countdown is on! Pick up the game-changing product for $32 at lancome.com starting Aug. 6.

The brand has also announced its latest ambassador, Parisian model Caroline de Maigret. The first makeup collaboration is set to role out in 2015. "I am delighted by this collaboration, which is unlike any other and which truly reflects Lancôme," de Maigret says of her new role. "It's the beginning of a lovely adventure with this brand that I love so much. A brand that offers a different vision of femininity: one that is free, intelligent and that touches both the heart and mind."Want more ways to pump up the volume? Check out the best eyelash growth serums on the market in our gallery!