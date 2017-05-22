Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd Have a "Lust for Life" in This New Music Video

Fact: we've been obsessed with "Lust for Life" since the single dropped. And now the visual for the Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd collaboration is here and of course the video is major.

In it, the two pop stars slow dance together, with the brunette beauty all in red—lest we ever forget why she's also one of our favorite style stars. They spin atop the Hollywood sign in scenes that we can only describe as a literal dream with lots of affection and embraces, with a stunning night sky setting the atmosphere.

The melodic tune is the title track from Del Rey's upcoming LP, which will be her fifth. This is also her third duet with The Weeknd and it's clear the duo are a match made in musical heaven.

"He's kind of the reason I was ever on the radio like six years ago," Del Rey stated about The Weeknd in a KROQ interview. "He started posting all my videos on his Tumblr and social media. He's been in touch with me ever since then. He's always been really supportive. We've just been friends for maybe the past six years."

No release date has been set for Del Rey's upcoming LP, so we're keeping our eyes and ears peeled, as it's one of the most anticipated of the year. Watch the new music video above.