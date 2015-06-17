Listen to a Preview of Lana Del Rey's New Song, "Honeymoon"

It's time to get pumped for Lana Del Rey's next dreamy album. The sultry singer is ready to share her new music and even teased a mysterious snippet of the video for the title track, "Honeymoon." [Billboard]

1. Dove's latest ad campaign captures the emotional moments of when soon-to-be dads find out the baby news. [Huffington Post]

2. It's time to revisit your childhood with a new trailer for the upcoming Peanuts movie. [Time]

3. Say hello to the body of your dreams. FDA tells all manufacturers to stop using trans fats come 2018. [CNN]

4. Watch Airport officials take a boy's lost stuffed tiger on an adventure before it gets reunited with his owner. [ABC News]

5. Move over, Tokyo. Find out which locations round off the world's 10 most expensive cities. [Financial Times]