Lana Condor Said She Was Once Asked to "Be More Like Hello Kitty"
"That's so insanely ignorant and racist," she recalled thinking.
Lana Condor has been part of two vastly successful movies (To All the Boys I've Loved Before and X-Men: Apocalypse), but she says that as a Vietnamese-American actress, she's been subject to wildly racist comments in casting rooms.
The 22-year-old told Teen Vogue that a casting director once asked her to "be more like Hello Kitty."
"What the f—k does that mean? That's so insanely ignorant and racist," she recalled thinking.
Condor opened up further about the incident to Variety, adding, "I remember when she said that, I just was like, 'I don’t know what you mean.' I straight up — you kind of have to call that out."
"Also, Hello Kitty doesn’t have a mouth," she said. "[So as] a woman, I’m like, 'One, you want me to be more like Hello Kitty, but she doesn’t have a voice.' That’s so insulting to me."
Condor, who stars in the upcoming To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You told Variety that while she believes the industry is making strides towards greater representation for Asian-Americans in film and television, "those little blurbs remind me that there’s still so much more work to be done in the industry and to knock out that ignorance."
"I feel proud to use my voice and continue to tell people that the Asian-American experience is not one experience alone," she told Teen Vogue. "It's something that I don't plan on ever stopping. Making TV and movies is awesome, but if you have a purpose behind it, it's even better."