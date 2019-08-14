Lamar Odom Says He's "Moved On" from Khloé Kardashian

Time heals all wounds. For Lamar Odom, enough time has passed that he can confidently say that he's put his relationship with Khloé Kardashian in the rearview. It's full speed ahead, he says in a new report from People. He explained that he's got a new love interest, Sabrina Parr, and that he was never under what some people called the "Kardashian Spell."

During an appearance on Dish Nation, he said that he and Parr are the real deal, despite accusations that their relationship is fake. Back on August 2, a source told People, "They are not dating. There is nothing romantic going on with Sabrina and Lamar." Despite the source, Odom posted a tribute to Parr on Instagram, using a quote from Malcolm X.

In their interview with Dish Nation, both Parr and Odom said that it was time for Odom to move on. He and Kardashian were married in 2009 and stayed together for four years before finalizing their divorce in 2016. Since that relationship, Odom explained, he's grown and is in a place now where he can thrive with someone.

"I've definitely moved on," Odom said of Kardashian. After a cheating scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson and her sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods, Odom wanted to reach out, but he told Dish that it's all in the past now. Parr noted that in a relationship, you have to consider everything, past and present.

"You have to meet people where they are," Parr said of the timing of their romance. She added that he needed time for himself to recover from both his drug and alcohol addiction and the end of his marriage. "He was never in a position to be someone's husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that."

Parr, a health and life coach, noted that she had the "resources and personality" to help Odom. He also said that he knew what would happen when he got linked with a Kardashian. There were no surprises and he had his wits about him and he wasn't drawn in by the bright lights surrounding the Kardashian name. He has nothing negative to say about the family, only saying that they always treated him well.

"I knew what I was getting myself into," he added. "They always did right by me."

The feeling seems to be mutual. After the release of his memoir, Darkness to Light, Khloé left a sweet message on Odom's celebratory Instagram post, writing, "Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining."