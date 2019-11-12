Lamar Odom Is Engaged to Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is engaged again — and this time, he says he's found "the one."

The 40-year-old ex-NBA star announced on Monday that he's engaged to girlfriend Sabrina Parr, 32, a health and life coach. He shared an Instagram photo of the two of them at dinner, writing, "Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"

Parr also shared a video to her Instagram page of her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, writing, “I SAID YES!!!!!!”

According to TMZ, who got exclusive details, the proposal went down at Myles Chefetz Prime 112 restaurant in Miami. Odom and Parr were first seen together in August, around the same time he said he'd "moved on" from ex Khloé Kardashian.

"You have to meet people where they are," Parr said about their romance at the time. "He was never in a position to be someone's husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that."

Kardashian has yet to comment on the engagement, but after the release of his memoir, Darkness to Light, Khloé left a sweet message on Odom's celebratory Instagram post, writing, "Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining."