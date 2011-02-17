Lady Gaga's Viva Glam MAC Lipstick Launches Today

Lady Gaga’s first MAC Viva Glam campaign for the MAC AIDS Fund was so successful—earning $32 million, the most ever in the program’s history—that the makeup giant signed her again to be their 2011 spokesperson. In the original campaign, Gaga and Cyndi Lauper each created a signature lipstick to benefit the MAC AIDS fund. (Gaga's was a cool blue-pink.) This time she’s going at it solo, and the latest edition of Viva Glam Gaga comes in a peachy-beige lipstick and lip gloss. Pick up Gaga's brand new neutral in stores and online today, and click through our gallery to get a sneak peek at the shades!

