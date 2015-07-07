Lady Gaga's Stylist to Launch Clothing Line

For those of you who want to capture Lady Gaga's new found, old-Hollywood glamour style, now you can. Her stylist, Brandon Maxwell, will debut his eponymous clothing line this September at New York Fashion Week. The Texas native, who was introduced to the musical superstar through former collaborator Nicola Formichetti, is responsible for Gaga's transformation from meat dresses to elegant suiting and gowns, such as the glittery number she wore to this year's Grammy Awards and the Azzedine Alaia white confection with red gloves at the Oscars. Thus, come September will we look forward to Maxwell's lineup of ladylike ensembles that last the test of time.

PHOTOS: See Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever