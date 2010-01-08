Lady Gaga's Latest Crazy 'Do

Lady Gaga brought new meaning to the term hat hair at yesterday's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The pop singer arrived at the Polaroid event to announce her new role as the brand's creative director wearing a wide-brimmed hat—made of her signature platinum hair! While this isn't the first of Lady Gaga's hairpiece to capture our attention (we loved her hair bow!), it's certainly the largest. We can't wait to see what she comes up with next!

