Lady Gaga's Japan Fundraiser, Tyra Banks Drops Last Name and More!

1. Lady Gaga created a charity 'We Pray for Japan' wristband. [CNN]

2. Tyra Banks follows in the footsteps of Madonna and Iman by dropping her last name. [Coco Perez]

3. More images from Emma Watson's collection for Alberta Ferretti are out. [Catwalk Queen]

4. Royalistas everywhere will crave the latest nail art trend: Royal Wedding Nail Decals. [Styleite]

5. It's a year of royal weddings: Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall will marry on July 30th. [HuffPo]

6. Project Runway alum Chris March is working on a new Bravo show named Mad Fashion. [WWD]