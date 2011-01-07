Lady Gaga's Gadgets, Justin Bieber's Big Beauty, and More!

InStyle Staff
Jan 07, 2011 @ 1:05 pm

1. Go, go, Gadget Gaga! The pop star and creative director for Polaroid designed glasses that take pictures. [InStyle UK]

2. Justin Bieber beauty products, like OPI nail polish and scented wristbands, flew off of the shelves this holiday season. Surprised? [WWD]

3. The cast of TV guilty pleasure Jersey Shore keeps launching things: Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is making a fragrance. [Too Fab]

4. Vivienne Westwood wants to save the planet: The designer teamed up with Cool Earth Coffee for a charity campaign. [Daily Front Row]

5. Attention new moms! Kate Spade has just launched a super-stylish diaper bag collection. [People]

6. See Kate Moss model Balmain's new spring collection in this unique video. [Catwalk Queen]

