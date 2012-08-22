Lady Gaga's Fame Fragrance, Available Today

Image zoom Courtesy Photos

Calling all Little Monsters: After much anticipation, Lady Gaga’s Fame scent landed in stores today! The spritzer—a dark blend of belladonna, apricot, and tiger orchid—marks many firsts for the formerly blond star: It’s the first beauty launch from Gaga’s Haus Laboratories brand and the world’s very first black eau de parfum. But don’t worry about staining your clothes, the inky liquid becomes invisible once airborne. Pick up a bottle for $79 at macys.com, and get more details about the perfume in the gallery.

