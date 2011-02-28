Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" Video Revealed!

[vodpod id=Video.5666069&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Lady Gaga debuted the music video for her new single "Born This Way" today! The seven-minute futuristic spectacle continues the rebirth theme the pop star has pushed since hatching from an egg at the 2011 Grammys. The clip finds Gaga giving birth to herself on alien territory, which she then shimmies across in chain-draped lingerie, skeleton face paint, pink ponytails, and plenty of prosthetic horns. Tell us: Are you into her new, space-age look?

Stylist Nicola Formichetti created her look, including this one, shown here. Here, Gaga wore an Alexis Bittar hair accessory, Erickson Beamon diamond necklace, Pamela Love earrings, and a stained-glass dress by Petra Storrs.