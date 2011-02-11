Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' Makeup

Today, Lady Gaga premiered her new single "Born This Way"! The image for her new track is as intense as the song (shown), as Gaga appears with protruding horns, voluminous hair, and black winged eyeliner. The singer's longtime stylist Nicola Formichetti styled the shoot, Sam McKnight whipped her strands, and makeup artist Val Garland prepped her face. "A bold decisive liner suits Gaga," Garland told InStyle of the look. (Garland often works for MAC, the same company that does Lady Gaga's Viva Glam campaign!) "She definitely has the personality to pull it off." Agreed! Now we just can't wait to see the video. In the meantime, listen to the new song on LadyGaga.com.

