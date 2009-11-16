Lady Gaga's 30-Foot-Long Gossip Girl Dress

Giovanni Rufino/The CW (2)
InStyle Staff
Nov 16, 2009 @ 11:30 am

Tonight in a much-anticipated guest appearance, Lady Gaga invades Gossip Girl's Upper East Side in none other than a 30-foot-long dress and nipple pasties. Thanks to the wheeling and dealing of Blair Waldorf, Gaga performs her hit song "Bad Romance" as part of a private show, and we can't wait to see what other tricks she has up her sleeve! Check out a preview of her performance and watch Gossip Girl at 9pm EST tonight on the CW for the sure-to-be epic episode!

See more Gossip Girl style.

 Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!