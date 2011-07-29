Lady Gaga for Your Coffee Table, Olivia Palermo's Jewelry Campaign and More!

Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (4)
InStyle Staff
Jul 29, 2011 @ 1:00 pm

1. Check out this 350-page coffee table book of behind the scenes Lady Gaga photos! [Fashionista]

2. Olivia Palermo is the face of jewelry brand Carrera y Carrera's newest collection, Mediterraneo. [Fabsugar]

3. Real Simple debunks some of the most common beauty myths.  [RealSimple]

4. B Brian Atwood, the shoe designer's lower-priced line, is launching in August. [TheGlamourai]

5. Ylang23 launched a bridal collection! Check out the wedding-worthy baubles. [Ylang23]

6. Isabeli Fontana has replaced Scarlett Johansson for Mango's fall campaign. [FashionEtc]

