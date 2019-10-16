People Are Losing It Over Lady Gaga's Latest Twitter Inquiry

Lady Gaga spoke just two words on Twitter, and set the internet ablaze: "What's fortnight."

The "Million Reasons" singer took to the social media platform with a simple, innocuous question, which immediately sparked a fire in her nearly 80 million followers (and beyond). Despite the fact that the tweet hasn't even been live for 24 hours yet, it's already amassed over 750,000 likes and 180,000 retweets.

Of course, she didn't mean "Fortnight," or the term that describes a two-week period, due to the way she phrased her question. She was actually talking about Fortnite, the biggest video game in the world right now.

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

No question mark at all, and a misspelling of the game's name. It is truly something to behold, possibly akin to the infamous Mariah Carey "I don't know her" meme. Was it an intentional drag or a real question?

Naturally, fans on social media couldn't help alternatively teasing and praising Gaga for not knowing what Fortnite is. Some leapt to her aid to correct her usage of "Fortnight," while others couldn't help themselves and had plenty of laughs at poor Gaga's expense. A slew of definitions of the word "fortnight" came in, too – as well as responses from the creators of Fortnite prompting Gaga to get in touch.

Of course, some users were absolutely delighted that she apparently hadn't heard of the ridiculously popular video game and egged her on. Hilariously, she even attracted the attention of pro Fortnite players and brands like FlexSeal. Truly, the entire internet appeared to be laughing at (or with) Gaga.

period — permanetly high (@BhadDhad) October 15, 2019

Lady Gaga after receiving hate mail from 12 year old Fortnite gamers pic.twitter.com/VMMwqjt8j4 — Stevie Evans (@Stevie_Evans3) October 15, 2019

LG6 lead coming October 29th wbk pic.twitter.com/O0IJUqfuIe — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) October 15, 2019

AHAHAHAHA gagaaaaa — +a (@maisa) October 15, 2019

LOL — FOX | Jason Zimmerman (@MVG_Mew2King) October 15, 2019

Fortnight is a portmanteau of “Fourteen nights,” meaning two weeks. — IGN (@IGN) October 15, 2019

The video game industry's biggest Fortnite streamer, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, even took notice of Gaga's question, inviting her to play with him to see what the game's all about.

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

As we said, it's entirely possible that Gaga was just making a joke, considering the game has been all over the news over the last few days. On Sunday (Oct. 13), the massively popular title was taken offline, with over 6 million players tuning in to official Fortnite social media channels to see if the game had been shut down for good.

It was simply a period of maintenance to ready the game for its next phase, but since the surprise shutdown, it's been on nearly everyone's minds throughout all internet communities – not just the gaming ones. Seeing Lady Gaga calling it out, at least in this roundabout way, is indicative of the game's influence.

But Mother Monster doesn't seem too bothered by the firestorm of tweets she kicked up with her question. Her most recent Instagram snap shows her living her best life clad in fishnets with a face mask on, "sleeping" in her jacuzzi. After all, she's got to decompress while she can before the official release of her next album, the as-yet-untitled "LG6."

It's safe to say she (literally!) isn't losing any sleep over what people think of her not knowing what Fortnite is.