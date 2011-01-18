Lady Gaga for Thierry Mugler, Jennifer Love Hewitt for Heart Truth and More!

1. Lady Gaga will make an exclusive soundtrack for Thierry Mugler as the Music Director for the label's menswear show in Paris. [WWD]

2. Jennifer Love Hewitt will join fellow celeb philanthropists at Fashion Week next month, walking in the Heart Truth fashion show. [Stylelist]

3. Escada named Israeli beauty Bar Refaeli the face of its newest scent. [FabSugar]

4. Kate Middleton chose her wedding dress designer! But she's not telling anyone who it is. [People]

5. Milly by Michelle Smith's début handbag line hits stores this week. [Racked]

6. Get your Blue Steel pose ready: Ben Stiller revealed the plot for the highly-anticipated Zoolander sequel. Think Derek and Hansel, ten years later. [EW]