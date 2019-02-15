Lady Gaga's New Tattoo Honors a Major Milestone

The latest inky artwork in Lady Gaga's collection is a sweet tribute to A Star is Born, but it's not a portrait of Bradley Cooper. People reports that Gaga posted a snapshot of her new tattoo on Instagram, showing all the Little Monsters a long-stemmed rose with the words "la vie en rose." It's a delicate line drawing that goes almost all the way down her spine.

Anyone who's seen the movie knows exactly what that comes from, but for those who've forgotten or just haven't gotten around to seeing it, "La Vie en Rose" is the song that Gaga's Ally is performing when Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine first encounters her. It's a touching tribute to the film, which has earned Gaga a slew of accolades, including a nomination for Best Actress at this year's Academy Awards.

"Happy Valentine's Day. A tattoo toast to 'la vie en rose' by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose,” Gaga wrote on Instagram.

The rose isn't her only new tattoo. Gaga explained that she's prone to getting tats in pairs and this was no exception. Her other new tattoo is a music staff and four notes, which sit on the G and A lines, giving her a musical way to spell out GAGA.

"G A G A…and when you get a tattoo and you’re me you always have to get two," she captioned a picture of the tattoo. "Also by @winterstone and also a matching tattoo w my bestie and manager @wanaynay."

However, in what's appearing to be a celebrity trend, fans pointed out that her tat has a little mistake: there's a line missing from her staff, which should have five parallel lines. Her tattoo only has four. She seemed okay with it, however, writing back that it was a combination of drinking and tattooing.

"What a drunk musical crisis," she commented back to a fan. "I studied music theory…that’s what happens when u drink and tattoo."

She quickly remedied the issue, however, and posted a photo of the correction, writing, "As a music theory student I'm appalled, as someone having fun with their friends I'm relieved."

And to add just a little more sentiment to her rose tattoo, here's Cooper talking about how they met for the first time a la Jackson Maine and Ally — entirely in French. La vie en rose, indeed.